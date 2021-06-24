PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 24, 06:00 PM IST

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Prime Bank Cricket Club will be up against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 24, Thursday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

After a dream ride in the round-robin format, Prime Bank Cricket Club are producing brilliant performances in the Super League stage. They are sitting at the second position on Super League standings with two victories and one loss. In their last match, Prime Bank CC defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by two wickets.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, on the other hand, find themselves positioned on the third slot in the Super League points table. They have secured victory in one Super League match while losing as many. Entering the contest against Prime Bank CC, Prime Doleshwar Sports Club will be low on confidence as they lost their last game to Abahani Limited by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs PDSC Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

PBCC vs PDSC Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs PDSC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs PDSC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saif Hassan

Vice-Captain: Nahidul Islam

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Mithun, Imran Uzzaman

Batsmen: Rony Talukar, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Fazle Mahmud

All-rounders: Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

PBCC vs PDSC Probable XIs:

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza (c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque jnr

