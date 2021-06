PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 Match 9, June 2, 5:30 PM IST Wednesday

PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: Prime Bank Cricket Club (PBCC) will lock horns against Shinepukur Cricket Club (SCC) in the ninth match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021. The game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2, at 5:30 PM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.

PBCC are having a good run in the Dhaka Premier League T20 tournament. They have a win and a draw from their two matches to sit at the top of the points table with three points so far. Meanwhile, SCC recorded a loss and a draw so far. They are currently in bottom side half at ninth position, with a sole point to their name.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs SCC Telecast

Not televised in India.

PBCC vs SCC Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs SCC is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

PBCC vs SCC Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.The game will start at 05:30 PM IST.

PBCC vs SCC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain: Sumon Khan

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahidul Islam

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Towhid Hridoy, Alok Kapali, Sumon Khan

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

PBCC vs SCC Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy (C,WK), Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu

Shinepukur Cricket Club: Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Robiul Islam, Towhid Hridoy (C), Mahidul Islam Ankon (WK), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sajjadul Haque, Sumon Khan, Mohor Shiekh, Tanvir Islam, Iftekhar Sajjad

