PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 19, 1:30 PM IST

PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Prime Bank Cricket Club will square off against the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the upcoming match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 19, Saturday, at 01:30 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Prime Bank Cricket Club are deemed as the favorite to win the T20 Championship. They are currently topping the points table with 18 points under their belt. Prime Bank have secured victory in as many as nine matches from 11 games and have emerged as one of the most consistent sides in the competition. In their last match, they defeated Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by five wickets.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, have also performed decently in the match. They are sitting at the sixth position on the points table with six victories and four losses. Sheikh Jamal’s last match was abandoned due to rain. The franchise will fancy a victory in the match against Prime Bank Cricket Club to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; here is everything you need to know:

PBCC vs SJDC Telecast

The Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club match will not be broadcast in India.

PBCC vs SJDC Live Streaming

The match between PBCC vs SJDC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

PBCC vs SJDC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The game will start at 01:30 PM IST.

PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tamim Iqbal

Vice-Captain - Shykat Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Shykat Ali, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Nasir Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

PBCC vs SJDC Probable XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club: Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (c, wk), Mohammad Mithun, Amit Majumder, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Shykat Ali, Imrul Kayes, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Abdul Halim, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

