PBKS IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings or the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab were one of the busiest teams in the auction as they had the largest purse available. They spent a total of Rs 34.40 crore on nine players, with Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson costing them the most, Rs. 14 crore. There other high-profile buys were Riley Meredith(Rs. 8 crore), Moises Henriques(Rs. 4.2 crore) and Dawid Malan(Rs. 1.5 crore). They also roped in the services of the 25-year-old Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan, West Indies' Fabian Allen, Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena, Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Kumar and Jharkhand's Utkarsh Singh

The Mohali-based side who finished with last year after losing a number of close finishes, boast a formidable batting line-up that consists of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, who on their day are capable of destroying any bowling attack. Now, with the addition of the world's top T20 batsman Dawid Malan along with all-rounders Shah Rukh Khan and Moises Henriques, they have further strengthened their batting line-up. They have also picked up two quicks in the form of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith to support their pace spearhead, Mohammad Shami.

Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction

Total: 9 | Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

Overseas: 5 | Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen

Budget Spent: 34.40 CR

Full Squad: 25

KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardeep Brar, M Ashwin, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Dawid Malan, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh.