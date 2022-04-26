PBKS’ Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Ambati Rayudu With Inch Perfect Yorker | WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was expected to execute his finisher’s role on Monday in the game against Punjab Kings. However, the 40-year-old could not repeat his Mumbai Indians heroics. Before him, it was Ambati Rayadu who had almost taken Chennai over the finishing line. His 78 off 39 created a fear among the Punjab squad which did not want to lose their third straight match in IPL 2022.

Rayadu was not sparing any Punjab bowler, and Chennai needed some 40 runs in the last three overs. And the target was very much achievable given the superb form Rayadu was in. However, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal decided to bring in Kagiso Rabada to bowl the 18th over.

The over became a turning point for the Punjab side as the South African pacer castled Rayadu with an unplayable yorker. On the second last ball of the 18th over, Rabada delivered a yorker which first hit Rayadu’s pads before deviating to the stumps and ensuring an end to the Chennai batter’s magnificent innings.

To make matters worse for the Yellow Jersey, Arshdeep Singh bowled a super economical 19th over to MS Dhoni who had just snatched the last game against Mumbai Indians. Chennai required 27 runs in the last over and it was Rishi Dhawan on the receiving end. The Punjab bowler was making his IPL comeback after five years, and had to see that he did not make any foolish mistake.

With his vast experience of winning last minute matches, Dhoni struck a six on the first ball of the last over, igniting expectations of another classic finish.

As Chennai required 20 off 5 after a wide by Dhawan, the Punjab pacer soon came to his senses, and bowled a yorker which Dhoni could only dodge. 20 off 4 and Dhoni hit the bowl in the air but it ended up in Johnny Bairstow’s hands.

Chennai went on to lose the game by 11 runs, and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are now fizzling out. They have just won two of their eight matches now, while Punjab bettered their tally with four wins in eight games.

Punjab is placed sixth and Chennai ninth on the points table.

