- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
PBKS Mid-Season Review, IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Plagued by Inconsistency
KL Rahul, despite getting scores at the top of the order, could not have any impact on the games owing to his mediocre strike-rate
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
Punjab Kings continue to struggle. After looking to find the right balance in the previous season and despite splurging big time at the auctions, the side could not find any momentum in the campaign. KL Rahul, despite getting scores at the top of the order, could not have any impact on the games owing to his mediocre strike-rate. Chris Gayle continued to hit and miss while Nicholas Pooran bagged four ducks and had to be benched, while barring one innings, Deepak Hooda flattered to deceive.
Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day
And to make matters worse, captain KL Rahul suffered acute appendicitis and had to be ruled out of the tournament. Although, Mayank Agarwal did step in as a captain and peeled off an innings of 99, the rest of the side left a lot to be desired.
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix
The addition of Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar against RCB did provide impetus and hope to the outfit, but they have fallen right back as compared to the rest of the side. In the eight matches played, they have won just 3 and have gone down in 5.
IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh
The newest additions in the form of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith did not have any impact while world’s number 1 batsman Dawid Malan could only get a solitary game which does raise a lot of eyebrows.
“We have high hopes from this season, we have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL,” team director Anil Kumble had said before the season and it remains to be seen if the squad can string in wins on the bounce and sneak into the playoffs when the season resumes.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs PBKS, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 202109 May Sunday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 202110 May Monday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Complete Schedule