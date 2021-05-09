PBKS Mid-Season Review, IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Plagued by Inconsistency

Punjab Kings continue to struggle. After looking to find the right balance in the previous season and despite splurging big time at the auctions, the side could not find any momentum in the campaign. KL Rahul, despite getting scores at the top of the order, could not have any impact on the games owing to his mediocre strike-rate. Chris Gayle continued to hit and miss while Nicholas Pooran bagged four ducks and had to be benched, while barring one innings, Deepak Hooda flattered to deceive.

And to make matters worse, captain KL Rahul suffered acute appendicitis and had to be ruled out of the tournament. Although, Mayank Agarwal did step in as a captain and peeled off an innings of 99, the rest of the side left a lot to be desired.

The addition of Ravi Bishnoi and Harpreet Brar against RCB did provide impetus and hope to the outfit, but they have fallen right back as compared to the rest of the side. In the eight matches played, they have won just 3 and have gone down in 5.

The newest additions in the form of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith did not have any impact while world’s number 1 batsman Dawid Malan could only get a solitary game which does raise a lot of eyebrows.

“We have high hopes from this season, we have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL,” team director Anil Kumble had said before the season and it remains to be seen if the squad can string in wins on the bounce and sneak into the playoffs when the season resumes.

