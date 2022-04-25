PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2022: How to Watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Coverage on TV And Online

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will fight out on Monday to improve their standings in IPL 2022. Punjab led by Mayank Agarwal, have lost their last two games and are currently placed on the 8th spot in the points table. They have three wins in matches, and must not lose their third game in a row on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. They performed really poorly in their last game against Delhi Capitals. The team was all out for 115 runs and paved the way for a nine-wicket win for Rishabh Pant’s boys.

Chennai who also got a new captain this season in Ravindra Jadeja, are not performing well this season either. They are one spot below Punjab at 9th. However, their last match saw the return of MS Dhoni as the iconic finisher. He snatched the game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday in the last over to ensure historic low for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Chennai Super Kings have made memorable comebacks on several occasions, and will look to do the same when they meet Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the match, here’s everything you need to know about the PBKS vs CSK clash.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The 38th IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will take place on April 25.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), M Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Line-up: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

