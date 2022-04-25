PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 2nd Player to Reach 6000 IPL Runs; 8th to Play 200 Matches in the League

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the second player in the history of IPL to reach the milestone of 6000 runs in the league. Playing his 200th IPL game, Dhawan got to the milestone in the second over of the match with a single of off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana against Chennai Super Kings on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl first. While CSK are unchanged, PBKS made three changes to their squad as they search for winning ways after enduring two losses. CSK are coming into the game with a rare win this season.

Dhawan currently has 45 fifties to his name in addition to two centuries and has had a decent run so far this season scoring 214 runs in seven matches at 30.57 and striking the ball at 126.62. However, the opener’s form has not really translated into winning form for PBKS, who are at the wrong end of the table languishing at 8th position with three wins and four losses and just 6 points. CSK are nine with four points.

Over the years, Dhawan has played for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad with varying degrees of success. He was at his prolific best for DD and later on for SRH combining for a very potent opening pair with David Warner.

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring tally with 6402 runs in 215 matches at 36.58 and a strike rate of 129.80 with 42 fifties and five hundreds to his name, followed by Dhawan. At third is the current Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 5764 runs in 221 matches at 30.65 and a strike rate of 130.28 with 40 fifties and one century. Warner follows with 5668 runs at 41.88 and strike rate of 140.57 in just 155 matches. He has 53 fifties to his name and four centuries. Rounding off the top five is CSK’s Suresh Raina with 5528 runs in 205 matches with an average of 32.51 and strike rate of 136.73 with 39 fifties and one hundred.

In terms of matches, MS Dhoni leads the tally with 228 matches, followed by Dinesh Karthik (221), Rohit (221), Kohli (215), Jadeja (208), Raina (205), Uthappa (201) and Dhawan (200).

