PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain Vice-Captain And Probable XIs IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 16, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (May 16) IPL 2022 match 64 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals both will be aiming to keep their winning momentum alive as two teams are set to take on each other in IPL 2022 on Monday. Both the teams need to win their remaining two matches to keep their chances of qualifying for the IPL playoffs alive.

The match between Punjab and Delhi is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side presently occupy sixth spot in the IPL standings. And with six wins they have so far bagged 12 points. In their next match, Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

Punjab come into the fixture after securing a convincing 54-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last encounter.

Fifth-placed Delhi on the other hand, also managed to win their last match. The Rishabh Pant-led side clinched an eight-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in their last IPL encounter. In their final encounter of the league stage, Delhi will meet five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match.

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs DC Match Details

The PBKS vs DC match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, in Mumbai on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

