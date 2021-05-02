- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Fantasy Captain Pick, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for IPL 2021 Match Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 2, 7:30 pm IST
Check here PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Also, check the schedule of the Punjab vs Delhi match.
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 2:50 PM IST
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Top Players List For IPL 2021 Match Tonight at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will be up against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the 29th match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the evening affair on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
PBKS and DC have experienced different rides in the T20 Championship thus far. While Delhi is proudly placed at the second position in the points table with a stunning five victories from seven games, Punjab has managed to win just three out of the seven games played.
Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be buzzing with confidence as they registered a stunning victory in their previous encounters. Punjab displayed a comprehensive effort as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs while Delhi scripted a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
However, DC will have an edge over Punjab as Delhi outplayed the Rahul-led side by six wickets when they faced each other for the first time in IPL 2021.
Ahead of the match between Punjab and Delhi, here is everything you need to know:
PBKS vs DC Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
PBKS vs DC Live Streaming
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar app.
PBKS vs DC Match Details
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against each other in the evening affair on Sunday, May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The highly-anticipated clash will commence at 07:30 pm (IST).
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami
PBKS vs DC Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma
