​PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Match 29 at Narendra Modi stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad.

Both Punjab and Delhi are coming into the match after winning their previous encounters. While the KL Rahul-led outfit hammered Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs, Delhi thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets.

Delhi are placed at the second spot in the IPL table with ten points from seven games, Punjab are sitting at the fifth spot with three wins from their opening six matches.

The IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs DC Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 27-41 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 26 per cent.

PBKS vs DC 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Punjab and Delhi will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs DC Pitch Report

The Motera pitch is expected to support batters. The match between Punjab and Delhi would be a high-scoring encounter.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – PBKS 15 | DC 12 | N/R 0)

Punjab and Delhi have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS taking 15 games while DC have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

DC won by six wickets

Punjab Kings won by five wickets

DC won in super over

DC won by five wickets

Punjab Kings won by 14 runs

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain- KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs DC

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Harpreet Brar, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs DC probable playing XI:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

