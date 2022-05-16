PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Inconsistent Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Clash With an Eye on Top-four

Read more

DC are fifth in the standings despite having accumulated same number points as PBKS thanks to a better net run-rate. A victory tonight will push the winner into top-four and thus improve playoffs chances.

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The 64th IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 16, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya

