PBKS vs DC Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: Punjab Kings Minus KL Rahul Take on DC

Welcome to the second Live Blog of tonight's second game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Punjab are slowly and steadily getting into the groove. A couple of nights ago, they went onto beat RCB in a tight contest. But they will be without skipper KL Rahul.

PBKS

Punjab Kings are making a comeback into the competition after a poor start to their campaign. They have won two of their last three matches but are still very dependent on their skipper KL Rahul. While the bowlers set up the victory against the Mumbai Indians and all-rounder Harpreet Brar stole the show against RCB with the ball, it was the constant performances of Rahul at the top of the order which were the backbone of the two impressive performances by PBKS.

Rahul has switched between playing anchor and aggressor in the tournament depending on the need of the team and the situation of the match. PBKS would breathe a big sigh of relief that Chris Gayle was back at his destructive best against the Challengers.

DC

The top order of the Capitals has fired in the first-half of the competition. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in the five top-scorers of the competition. The left-hander has aggregated 311 runs at a strike rate touching 132 in the competition while Shaw has been at his sublime best with an aggregate of 269 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 165.03. The right-hander has produced two Player of the Match performances in the last three matches.

Full Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

