PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League Match, April 26 07:30 pm IST
Check here PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, check the schedule of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings will lock horns with Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Going into their sixth match of the season, Punjab would be high on confidence, having beaten reigning champions Mumbai Indians in their last match. After three back to back to losses, PBKS bounced back and registered a nine-wicket win over Mumbai in Chennai.Punjab are sitting at the fifth spot with two wins from three games.
On the other hand, Kolkata have been struggling this season, having won just one game out of their five opening games. KKR are placed at the bottom of the pit in the IPL table with just two points from five games.
Ahead of the match between Punjab vs Kolkata; here is everything you need to know:
PBKS vs KKR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming
The match between PBKS vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
PBKS vs KKR Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Andre Russell
Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle
Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs KKR Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi
