PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League Match, April 26 07:30 pm IST

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders: KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings will lock horns with Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Going into their sixth match of the season, Punjab would be high on confidence, having beaten reigning champions Mumbai Indians in their last match. After three back to back to losses, PBKS bounced back and registered a nine-wicket win over Mumbai in Chennai.Punjab are sitting at the fifth spot with two wins from three games.

On the other hand, Kolkata have been struggling this season, having won just one game out of their five opening games. KKR are placed at the bottom of the pit in the IPL table with just two points from five games.

Ahead of the match between Punjab vs Kolkata; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

PBKS vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between PBKS vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

PBKS vs KKR Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs KKR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi

