PBKS vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2021 Today's Match: KKR Beat Punjab by Five Wickets

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live score: Check live updates of Today's Match 20 IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of PBKS vs KKR IPL 21

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata (t20)

CONCLUDED

PUN vs KOL Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 21 t20, Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, 26 April, 2021

Punjab Kings

123/9

(20.0) RR 6.15

Punjab Kings KL Rahul (C) (W)
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
Kolkata Eoin Morgan (C)

Kolkata

126/5

(16.4) RR 7.56

Highlights

Live Blog

23:14 (IST)

That's a wrap as far as we are concerned. It looked like a tense chase intially but KKR middle order showed tremendous courage. Skipper Eoin Morgan led from the front and here we are.

23:12 (IST)

A statement from Punjab.

23:08 (IST)

KKR's win has left Twitter buzzing.

23:06 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: KKR 123/5--FOUR! And that's it...that's a win and KKR have pulled off an easy a win. A win which was looking extremely difficult when they lost three quick wickets.

23:02 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: KKR 116/5--SIX! Eoin Morgan has hit a maximum and KKR might have just sealed this game as they now need less that ten runs to seal this match.

22:54 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: KKR 98/5--WICKET--And the big man Andre Russell is found short of crease. Is there a sting in the tail. Are we heading for a tight fininsh?

22:50 (IST)

KKR 98/4 (14)

22:35 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: KKR 83/4 (11)--WICKET and that is against the run of play. Rahul Tripathi was looking dangerous and he throws his wicket away.-Great batting from skipper Eoin Morgan. He alongside Rahul Tripathi have made sure that PBKS are not able to make anymore inroads and these two continue to pile the runs.

22:28 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: KKR 76/3 (10)--We are halfway through and KKR are out of the woods after early onslaught.

22:21 (IST)

KKR 68/3 (9)

22:17 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: KKR 59/3 (8)--Great batting from skipper Eoin Morgan. He alongside Rahul Tripathi have made sure that PBKS are not able to make anymore inroads and these two continue to pile the runs.

22:09 (IST)

KKR 44/3 (6.3)

22:01 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: KKR 37/3 (5)--Nice comeback by KKR and more importantly by Rahul Tripathi who is getting a move here at the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium.

21:56 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: KKR 26/3 (4): After another scare, where they almost lost Rahul Tripathi to some brilliant feilding from Chris Gayle. KKR are in no mood leave this chase for the lurch. Skipper Eoin Morgan is going after it with all his might.

21:49 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: KKR 17/3---What the hell is happening here. Sunil Narine lofts this one in the air and Ravi Bishnoi grabs a wonderful catch as he completes a running catch in the outfield.

21:43 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: Chasing 124 for a win, KKR are down in the dumps. They have lost both their openers and they are reduced to 9/2. They are in some trouble here.

21:18 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: PBKS 123-9 in 20 overs: Chris Jordan slams two sixes in the final over off Prasidh Krishna before being bowled by a slower ball. A few sledges after that dismissal. Jordan's 30 off 18 has given PBKS something to bowl with. But a poor batting performance. KKR should use this as a chance to boost their NRR.

21:05 (IST)

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR live score: PBKS 98-8 in 18.1 overs. WICKET - Ravi Bishnoi c Morgan b Pat Cummins. Easy wicket for Cummins, another catch for Morgan. Top edge straight to cover.

21:00 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: PBKS 95-7 in 17.2 overs: WICKET - Shah Rukh Khan c Morgan b Prasidh Krishna 13 (14). Slogs, mishits to cover. SRK tried his best but hasn't been able to lift PBKS to a good score.

20:59 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 live score: PBKS 95-6 in 17 overs: Varun Chakravarthy completes a spell of 4-0-24-1. Good spell after being hit around initially.

PBKS vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2021 Today's Match: KKR Beat Punjab by Five Wickets

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live score, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad latest updates: That’s a wrap as far as we are concerned. It looked like a tense chase intially but KKR middle order showed tremendous courage. Skipper Eoin Morgan led from the front and here we are.

Preview

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. Both PBKS and KKR had a disappointing start in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. While KKR won just one out of their five opening games, Punjab have emerged victorious on two occasions in as many games.

Punjab are placed at the fifth spot in the IPL table with four points. KKR are sitting at the bottom of the pit with two points. Punjab are coming into the match after defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter.

The IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs KKR Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 27-44 degrees Celsius. There are 1 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 18 per cent.

PBKS vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Punjab and Kolkata will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs KKR Pitch Report

Ahmadabad ground has both red and black soil pitches, with the latter offering variable bounce. The playing XIs of both sides will depend upon the kind of pitch being rolled out. During India vs England T20I series, teams were able to cross the mark of 160 runs. So the match between PBKS vs KKR is expected to be a high scoring affair.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – KKR 18 | PBKS 9 | N/R 0)

Punjab and Kolkata have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR taking 18 games while PBKS have emerged victorious on nine occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Punjab Kings won by eight wickets

KKR won by two runs

KKR won by seven wickets

KKR won by 28 runs

KKR won by 31 runs

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs KKR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi

