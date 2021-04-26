PBKS vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2021 Today's Match: KKR Beat Punjab by Five Wickets

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live score, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad latest updates: That’s a wrap as far as we are concerned. It looked like a tense chase intially but KKR middle order showed tremendous courage. Skipper Eoin Morgan led from the front and here we are.

Preview

Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. Both PBKS and KKR had a disappointing start in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. While KKR won just one out of their five opening games, Punjab have emerged victorious on two occasions in as many games.

Punjab are placed at the fifth spot in the IPL table with four points. KKR are sitting at the bottom of the pit with two points. Punjab are coming into the match after defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. On the other hand, Kolkata were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter.

The IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs KKR Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 27-44 degrees Celsius. There are 1 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 18 per cent.

PBKS vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Punjab and Kolkata will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs KKR Pitch Report

Ahmadabad ground has both red and black soil pitches, with the latter offering variable bounce. The playing XIs of both sides will depend upon the kind of pitch being rolled out. During India vs England T20I series, teams were able to cross the mark of 160 runs. So the match between PBKS vs KKR is expected to be a high scoring affair.

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches – KKR 18 | PBKS 9 | N/R 0)

Punjab and Kolkata have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR taking 18 games while PBKS have emerged victorious on nine occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Punjab Kings won by eight wickets

KKR won by two runs

KKR won by seven wickets

KKR won by 28 runs

KKR won by 31 runs

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs KKR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here