PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rahul’s Lucknow Look to Make Gains Against Struggling Punjab

Rahul’s Lucknow will look to win tonight and move to the fourth spot. The debutants have impressed with their performance so far in the league and would like to maintain the momentum. Punjab, on the other hand, have suddenly gone off-track after a superb start. They have lost four games and with as many wins, they are placed 7th on the points table. If they manage to win tonight and with a better run-rate, then they can jump up to the sixth place.

Ahead of the yet another mouth-watering clash at the IPL 2022, let’s have a look at the live streaming details and all other information you need to know.

What date IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 42nd match IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on April 29, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played?

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

