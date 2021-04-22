- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2021, April 23 7:30 pm IST Friday
Check here PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Also, check the schedule of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Both Punjab and Mumbai are coming into this match after losing their previous game. While the five-time IPL champions were beaten by Delhi Capitals, Punjab were humiliated by nine wickets in their last encounter at the hands of David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.Coming into the match, while Mumbai will look to continue their winning momentum, Punjab would aim to end their losing streak.
After two wins from four games, Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table. On the other hand, Punjab are placed at the bottom of pit after losing three out of their opening four games.Punjab and Mumbai have faced each other 26 times in IPL, with Mumbai emerging victorious on 14 occasions while Punjab have won 12 games.
Ahead of the match between PBKS vs MI, here is everything you need to know:
PBKS vs MI TV Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
PBKS vs MI Live Streaming
The match between PBKS vs MI is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
PBKS vs MI Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain:Rohit Sharma
Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwak, Surya Kumar Yadav
All-rounder: Fabio Allen, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs MI Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
