PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for IPL 2021, April 23 7:30 pm IST Friday

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Both Punjab and Mumbai are coming into this match after losing their previous game. While the five-time IPL champions were beaten by Delhi Capitals, Punjab were humiliated by nine wickets in their last encounter at the hands of David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad.Coming into the match, while Mumbai will look to continue their winning momentum, Punjab would aim to end their losing streak.

After two wins from four games, Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table. On the other hand, Punjab are placed at the bottom of pit after losing three out of their opening four games.Punjab and Mumbai have faced each other 26 times in IPL, with Mumbai emerging victorious on 14 occasions while Punjab have won 12 games.

Ahead of the match between PBKS vs MI, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs MI TV Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

PBKS vs MI Live Streaming

The match between PBKS vs MI is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

PBKS vs MI Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, April 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain:Rohit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwak, Surya Kumar Yadav

All-rounder: Fabio Allen, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

