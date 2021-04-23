- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
PBKS vs MI Team Predictions For IPL 2021: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Squads And Weather Forecast for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Check the live score and match updates of PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Match 17 on News18 Sports. Check Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 8:48 AM IST
PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 23 at the MA Chidambaram stadium. After three losses from their opening four games, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will aim to end their losing streak and go back to winning ways. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indian are having a mixed season with two wins from four games.
The IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
PBKS vs MI Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 28-33 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in Chennai. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 65 per cent.
PBKS vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the 14th edition of IPL will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
PBKS vs MI Pitch Report
The pitch MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side and is known for assisting bowlers, especially spinners. However, the batting team could take inspiration from Royal Challengers Bangalore, which posted 204 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on a difficult batting track.
PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches – MI 14 | PBKS 12 | N R 0)
The two sides have met 26 times in the cash-rich league, with Mumbai taking 14 games while Punjab have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
- Match tied, Punjab won in Super over
- MI won by 48 runs
- Mumbai won by three wickets
- Punjab won by eight wickets
- Mumbai Indians won by two wickets
PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma
Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Surya Kumar Yadav
All-rounders: Fabio Allen, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs MI Probable XIs
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule