PBKS vs MI Team Predictions For IPL 2021: Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Squads And Weather Forecast for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: In the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 23 at the MA Chidambaram stadium. After three losses from their opening four games, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will aim to end their losing streak and go back to winning ways. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indian are having a mixed season with two wins from four games.

The IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs MI Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 28-33 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in Chennai. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 65 per cent.

PBKS vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side and is known for assisting bowlers, especially spinners. However, the batting team could take inspiration from Royal Challengers Bangalore, which posted 204 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on a difficult batting track.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches – MI 14 | PBKS 12 | N R 0)

The two sides have met 26 times in the cash-rich league, with Mumbai taking 14 games while Punjab have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Match tied, Punjab won in Super over

MI won by 48 runs

Mumbai won by three wickets

Punjab won by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians won by two wickets

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Surya Kumar Yadav

All-rounders: Fabio Allen, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

