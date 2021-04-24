- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
PBKS vs MI: Here's How Fans Reacted on Social Media After Punjab Defeated Defending Champions Mumbai
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 24, 2021, 5:38 PM IST
Having lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets, it was indeed a super sweet victory for the Punjab Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they proved their mettle and bagged two points by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Here’s how their co-owner Preity Zinta and passionate fans reacted after the morale-boosting win.
View this post on Instagram
Need to keep it going………..good game execution today…still mayank’s dismal was wrong shot…play and execute smart….n smile on team..
— pooNam Daniel (@pooNaMdaniel777) April 23, 2021
The are back ❓ https://t.co/uZ6jEnUmHW
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
PBKS won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi impressive, picking two wickets each and restricted MI to a low score of 130 on a difficult Chennai surface. However, reaching the target wasn’t going to be a cakewalk.
KL Rahul began nicely with Mayank Aggarwal and then took it all the way home with Chris Gayle.
A thumping over the defending champs #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMIhttps://t.co/ZV4wLMLQ8j
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 24, 2021
“Ravi Bishnoi is really brave and to do that against a heavy batting line-up is pleasing!” – @klrahul11 #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
ssion accomplished #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/b97DbX61PS
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
It was an important match for Gayle as well considering his low scores.
THIS GUY! ♥️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/0yLmTHE6VE
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
#UniverseBoss, tussi great ho
He’s not using power, he’s using pace and timing ’em #PBKS – 115/1 (17)#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
#UniverseBoss has struck big again #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/CbywpGM3T0
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021
The stars of the game were undoubtedly Rahul (60* of 52) and Gayle (43* of 35), team coach Anil Kumble was definitely over the moon with his squad’s victory, here’s what he had to say.
View this post on Instagram
Man of the match KL Rahul lauded his team for a united front and said that it is a young team, with a lot yet to achieve, patience and focus are the major areas where they need to work upon and this is just the beginning.
View this post on Instagram
The winning momentum has been created. Every match henceforth would be of importance, with the race to be in the top 4 underway.
