PBKS vs MI: Here's How Fans Reacted on Social Media After Punjab Defeated Defending Champions Mumbai

Having lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets, it was indeed a super sweet victory for the Punjab Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they proved their mettle and bagged two points by defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Here’s how their co-owner Preity Zinta and passionate fans reacted after the morale-boosting win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Need to keep it going………..good game execution today…still mayank’s dismal was wrong shot…play and execute smart….n smile on team.. — pooNam Daniel (@pooNaMdaniel777) April 23, 2021

The are back ❓ https://t.co/uZ6jEnUmHW — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 23, 2021

PBKS won the toss and decided to bowl first. Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi impressive, picking two wickets each and restricted MI to a low score of 130 on a difficult Chennai surface. However, reaching the target wasn’t going to be a cakewalk.

KL Rahul began nicely with Mayank Aggarwal and then took it all the way home with Chris Gayle.

It was an important match for Gayle as well considering his low scores.

The stars of the game were undoubtedly Rahul (60* of 52) and Gayle (43* of 35), team coach Anil Kumble was definitely over the moon with his squad’s victory, here’s what he had to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

Man of the match KL Rahul lauded his team for a united front and said that it is a young team, with a lot yet to achieve, patience and focus are the major areas where they need to work upon and this is just the beginning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

The winning momentum has been created. Every match henceforth would be of importance, with the race to be in the top 4 underway.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here