Home » Cricket Home » News » PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 Wickets

PBKS vs MI Highlights: Check live updates of Today's Match 16 IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of PBKS vs MI IPL 14

Mumbai vs Punjab Kings (t20)

CONCLUDED

MUM vs PUN Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 17 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 23 April, 2021

Mumbai

131/6

(20.0) RR 6.55

Mumbai Rohit Sharma (C)
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
Punjab Kings KL Rahul (C) (W)

Punjab Kings

132/1

(17.4) RR 7.47

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
23:07 (IST)

The way we paced our innings was nice, Says Mayank Agarwal

"Nice to get two points on the board. The way we paced our innings was nice. The discussion was to play good cricketing strokes and keep looking to go straight. We needed to get a powerplay and we did."

23:05 (IST)

'Not Putting Enough Effort', Says Rohit Sharma

Not enough runs, exactly. I still feel it's not a bad wicket to bat on. You can see how Kings won with nine wickets in hand. If you get 150-160 you're always in the game and that is something we've failed in the last two games, we need to look at that. We can look at it either way - their bowlers bowled very well in that powerplay. Ishan was tyring to hit but couldn't get it, even myself. We were trying but the wicket was easy. In the last four games we really batted well in the powerplay but today we failed to do so. We're missing batting all 20 overs the way we want to. Something we need to look at. Ishan at 3 was just a tactical thing, we wanted someone to bat in the middle who plays well against spin and we identified Surya as that player. When it works it looks good, when it doesn't it looks bad. There's no one person who makes a decision, it's the entire unit. We just need to understand how you need to bat and bowl when the conditions are tough.

23:01 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 132-1 in 17.4 overs: Punjab Kings' losing streak is over, they have beaten Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets with 14 balls remaining

22:56 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 115-1 in 17 overs: Bumrah was brought in by Rohit and he tested Chris Gayle right on the first delivery. KL Rahul also top-edged on the third delivery of the over but it landed safely. In this third, he gave away 7 runs. KL Rahul completed his fifty in this over, run-a-ball half-century for the PBKS skipper.

22:49 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 108-1 in 16 overs: It was a good comeback over for Krunal Pandya till the third ball after which he gave away 9 runs. Punjab are crawling towards their target. Punjab took 15.4 overs to cross the 100-run mark.

22:42 (IST)

PBKS vs MI live score: PBKS 99-1 in 15 overs: Jayant Yadav's quota for the night is also over, the offspinner gave away 20 runs in his four overs. He and Rahul Chahar played a crucial role in chocking PBKs' runflow. HE was hit for a massive six by Gayle in his last over.

22:38 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 93-1 in 14 overs: Rohit Sharma introduced Kieron Pollard and he almost gave MI the breakthrough just like he did against Delhi. However, the ball fell short of the big West Indian. He was hit for a six as well by KL Rahul

22:32 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 82-1 in 13 overs: A good over for Punjab Kings after a while. Gayle hit Jayant Yadav for 2 boundaries as PBKS picked up 12 runs off Yadav's second-last over.

22:28 (IST)

PBKS vs MI live score: PBKS 70-1 in 12 overs: Rahul Chahar is done with his quota of four overs tonight. He gave away 19 runs overall and picked up Mayank Agarwal's wicket. Punjab Kings got their first boundary in over 30 balls in his last over. In total 5 runs came off it.

22:23 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 63-1 in 11 overs: 53 runs came off 7.1 overs, then PBKS lost Mayank Agarwal's wicket. Since then, they have scored just 10 runs. are we witnessing another Mumbai Indians come back tonight?

22:19 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 62-1 in 10 overs: Back-to-back good over for Mumbai Indians, they have properly choked Punjab's runflow. Chahar bowled his third over and he gave away just 5 runs.

22:16 (IST)

PBKS vs MI live score: PBKS 57-1 in 9 overs: Jayant was introduced by Rohit Sharma and the offspinner bowled a very good first over. He gave away just 1 run. PBKS' run flow has suddenly gone down a lot in the last few overs.

22:08 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 56-1 in 8 overs: A good over for Mumbai Indians for a change. Rahul Chahar in his second over gave away just 4 runs and picked up Mayank Agarwal's wicket. Chris Gayle is in the middle for PBKS

22:07 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 53-1 in 7.2 overs: WICKET! Rahul Chahar gives Mumbai Indians the breakthrough yet again. Picks up Mayank Agarwal's wicket.

22:03 (IST)

PBKS vs MI live score: PBKS 52-0 in 7 overs: 7 runs comes off teh seventh over of PBKS innigs. Krunal Pandya bowled his second of the night 

21:59 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 45-0 in 6 overs: Jasprit Bumrah bowled his second over and he gave away 5 runs. Apart from the cheeky boundary Mayank got off his Indian teammate, Bumrah kept the PBKS batsmen in check.

21:53 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 40-0 in 5 overs: Mumbai Indians' most successful bowler Rahul Chahar was brought in by Rohit Sharma who is desperate for a wicket. Chahar made a good start to his night as he conceded just 3 runs.

21:51 (IST)

PBKS vs MI live score: PBKS 37-0 in 4 overs: Another good over for Punjab Kings, they scored 12 runs off Trent Boult's second over. Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking in good touch tonight.

21:43 (IST)

Live score PBKS vs MI: PBKS 25-0 in 3 overs: Rohit Sharma straightaway introduced his strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah and he tested KL Rahul with a short of a length ball, however, KL Rahul hit him for 6 right in the next ball over fine leg.

NOTE: Punjab have already scored more than MI's powerplay total.

21:39 (IST)

IPL 2021 Live score: PBKS 16-0 in 2 overs: A good comeback by Punjab Kings in the second over. Rohit Sharma introduced Krunal Pandya and he gave away 15 runs of his first over. KL Rahul hit him for 2 fours and Mayank ended the over with a glorious 6 over extra cover.

PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match |Chasing 132, Punjab Kings reached the target with 14 balls remaining and 9 wickets in their hand.

Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul won the toss and opt to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Ravi Bishnoi in for PBKS in place of Murugan Ashwin while Mumbai are unchanged

Punjab Kings will be up against mighty Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk and they will have their backs to the wall as they are languishing at the bottom of the table. PBKS had to a do a lot of catch up last year as well as they went onto pull off five in five but the management wouldn’t want to have same state of affairs this year.

Punjab Kings: There is no shortage in quality talent in PBKS camp and yet here they are–at the bottom spot. Although there is a lot of time left in this tournament, but one must ask why PBKS continues to punch below their weight. The top order has the likes of big-match players but they are not firing in tandem. West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran has woefully short of form. Mayank Agarwal has remained iffy in his batting approach. But it’s not their batting that is the problem, it is the seamers that has let them down in last three games. Mohammed Shami went for 53 against Delhi, Arshdeep Singh was impressive but only in the first game. The management is still puzzled with so many options in Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson. Similarly David Malan who is number one T20 batter is yet to get a game. The team combinattion is bound to get hampered with so many class foreigners in the side, a massive mistake that was overlooked.

Mumbai Indians: They might be the defending champions and the best T20 team in the world but they too, it seems, have chinks in the armour. Like in the last game against Delhi Capitals, they looked out of sorts against Amit Mishra’s spin. Punjab must take a cue from this. Meanwhile Mumbai lower middle order is a cause of concern. Hardik Pandya is yet to come to party and over-dependence on Rohit Sharma can be well exploited by PBKS. Suryakumar Yadav is the metal in the middle and if he is not kept on tight leash he can put opposition in big big trouble.

