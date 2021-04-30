- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 30 07:30 pm IST
Check here PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also, check the schedule of the Punjab vs Bangalore match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 9:38 AM IST
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Friday. Bangalore are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, winning five out of their opening six games. On the other hand, Punjab are struggling to stay afloat. PBKS have won just two matches thus far.
Virat Kohli-led outfit is coming into the match after winning their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run. Punjab were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their previous match.
While Bangalore lead the IPL table with 10 points under their belt, Punjab are sitting at the sixth spot with four losses from six games.
Ahead of the match between Punjab and Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:
PBKS vs RCB Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming
The match between PBKS vs RCB is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
PBKS vs RCB Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: AB de Villiers
Vice-Captain: Harshal Patel
Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, KL Rahul
Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hodda
Bowlers: M Siraj, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj
