PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 30 07:30 pm IST

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Friday. Bangalore are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, winning five out of their opening six games. On the other hand, Punjab are struggling to stay afloat. PBKS have won just two matches thus far.

Virat Kohli-led outfit is coming into the match after winning their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run. Punjab were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their previous match.

While Bangalore lead the IPL table with 10 points under their belt, Punjab are sitting at the sixth spot with four losses from six games.

Ahead of the match between Punjab and Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

The match will be played on Friday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

