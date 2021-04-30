PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Friday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. Coming into the match, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore would be on high on confidence, having won their last match by one run against Delhi Capitals (DC).

On the other hand, KL Rahul’s Punjab was beaten by two times champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in their previous game. While Bangalore are placed at the top spot in the IPL table with ten points, Punjab are sitting at the sixth spot with two wins from six games.

The IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs RCB Weather Forecast

The temperature will hover between 28-42 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 25 per cent.

PBKS vs RCB 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

The match between Punjab and Bangalore will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs RCB Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits Punjab and Bangalore in Ahmadabad. Motera pitch is expected to supports pacers. However, the match between PBKS and RCB would be a high scoring affair.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches – PBKS 14 | RCB 12 | N/R 0)

Punjab and Bangalore have faced each other 26 times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS taking 14 games while RCB have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Punjab Kings won by eight wickets

Punjab Kings won by 97 runs

RCB won by 17 runs

RCB won by eight wickets

RCB won by ten wickets

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-Captain: Harshal Patel

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, KL Rahul

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hodda

Bowlers: M Siraj, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here