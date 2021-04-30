PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: PBKS Look for 2020 Repeat vs RCB

PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021: Second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with sixth-placed Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday in what will be a battle between two batting heavyweights in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won 5 of their first six matches while the Punjab Kings have just won two and lost four in what has been a poor beginning for them in the competition.

RCB

RCB have had just one bad day at the office in IPL 2021 when they were thrashed by CSK by 69 runs in Mumbai. Otherwise, it has been a clinical display by the Challengers with their batting and bowling both clicking in the competition.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been their two outstanding batsmen in the tournament. While the Australian maverick has hammered 223 runs at a strike rate of almost 146, the genius from South Africa has produced three match-defining knocks in the competition. The new avatar of Devdutt Padikkal – the aggressor (strike rate of 154.09) is helping skipper Virat Kohli feel his way into the tournament. The only concern would be the form of Washington Sundar – the batsman. He has just scored 31 runs in 4 innings and needs to contribute more in the top-order.

PBKS

The batting of the Punjab Kings has let them down in IPL 2021. They have been hot and cold failing completely in three of the six matches. KL Rahul has again scored heavily at the top of the order but almost been forced to play the role of the anchor due to the fragility of the middle order.

Chris Gayle has not been at his best and has scored just 119 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 119. Nicholas Pooran has been in woeful form and managed just 28 runs in 5 innings. The failure of the two West Indians is costing the Punjab Kings dearly in the tournament.

