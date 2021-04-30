PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021 Today's Match: PBKS Look for 2020 Repeat vs RCB

T20 CARNIVAL

17:29 (IST)

If RCB win - which is the most likely event considering the forms of both sides - they will go to the top of the table. Punjab defeated RCB both times in 2020, which they'll take confidence from. They got on to a winning spree after defeating RCB last year, and will need an encore. All eyes on KL Rahul once again.

17:12 (IST)

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Two teams with identical uniforms take on each other in the IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad. There's isn't much else in common this year between the two sides though. PBKS are struggling at 6th position, having won only two games from 6 matches. RCB are on a roll, having won 5 from 6. Time is running out for PBKS - they have to start a reversal and do it now.

PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021: Second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with sixth-placed Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday in what will be a battle between two batting heavyweights in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won 5 of their first six matches while the Punjab Kings have just won two and lost four in what has been a poor beginning for them in the competition.

RCB

RCB have had just one bad day at the office in IPL 2021 when they were thrashed by CSK by 69 runs in Mumbai. Otherwise, it has been a clinical display by the Challengers with their batting and bowling both clicking in the competition.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers have been their two outstanding batsmen in the tournament. While the Australian maverick has hammered 223 runs at a strike rate of almost 146, the genius from South Africa has produced three match-defining knocks in the competition. The new avatar of Devdutt Padikkal – the aggressor (strike rate of 154.09) is helping skipper Virat Kohli feel his way into the tournament. The only concern would be the form of Washington Sundar – the batsman. He has just scored 31 runs in 4 innings and needs to contribute more in the top-order.

PBKS

The batting of the Punjab Kings has let them down in IPL 2021. They have been hot and cold failing completely in three of the six matches. KL Rahul has again scored heavily at the top of the order but almost been forced to play the role of the anchor due to the fragility of the middle order.

Chris Gayle has not been at his best and has scored just 119 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 119. Nicholas Pooran has been in woeful form and managed just 28 runs in 5 innings. The failure of the two West Indians is costing the Punjab Kings dearly in the tournament.

