PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR match 32, Sep 21 at 1930 IST

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 32 between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in Dubai on Tuesday in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tournament. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and is slated to start at 07:30 PM IST.

Notably, both sides will be led by wicketkeeper-captains. KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings are currently sixth in the IPL 2021 rankings with three wins from eight matches so far. On the other hand, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are spot above at fifth in the standings with same number of wins from seven matches. Both sides will be hoping for a comeback win and make their chances clear for the playoff leg.

This will be the third match of the second leg of the tournament in the UAE.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs RR Telecast

All the matches of the second phase of IPL 2021 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

PBKS vs RR Live Streaming

The match between PBKS vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The PBKS vs RR match of the IPL 2021 will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, September 21, at 07:30 PM IST (18:00 local time).

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Mohammad Shami

PBKS vs RR Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Liam Livingstone or Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

