PBKS vs RR Head to Head Record, IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will feature a high-octane clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, September 21. The upcoming match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start from 7:30 PM IST. The 32nd match of the cash-rich league will be third of the UAE leg.

A winning start to this second phase is something that both sides, who are in the middle of the points table, would be eyeing for. Punjab and Rajasthan are currently level on points (6), but the Sanju Samson-led Royals have an advantage as they have played one match less than their opponents on Tuesday. With three wins, they are currently fifth in the standings.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings too have had a similar trajectory this IPL. They have blown hot and cold ever since, and are on the sixth place on the points table. They have also failed to capitalise on their strong positions and maintain momentum.

The two teams have churned out some good performances in the IPL over the last 13 editions. They have locked horns on 22 occasions across seasons - Punjab have won 10 of these matches, while Rajasthan have won 12 times.

The last match between two teams was a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, Punjab posted a mammoth 221/6, on the back of a magnificent 97 runs off 50 balls from skipper Rahul. Chasing the high total Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson’s 63-ball-119 runs lit up Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, they ended up losing the match by just four-runs.

At present both sides are in pretty decent form and have a good mix of experienced and young faces. Expect another thriller.

PBKS vs RR telecast and live streaming

All the matches of the second phase of IPL 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV digital platforms.

PBKS vs RR Probable XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Liam Livingstone or Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

