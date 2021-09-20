PBKS vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 32: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, September 21, in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The third encounter of the second phase of the IPL will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it is slated to commence at 07:30 pm (IST).

Both sides will be eyeing the fourth spot and would like to start their UAE leg of the marquee T20 tournament with a win on Tuesday. The Royals are currently placed fifth, below fourth-placed defending champions Mumbia Indians. Whereas, the Kings are placed sixth in the standings.

Tuesday’s competitors have been perennial under-achievers in the league over the past few seasons. However, they have bolstered their squads with talented players, like destructive openers Ewin Lewis, Liam Livingstone can provide Sanju Samson’s team a good start, while Rahul Tewatia along with the skipper can capitalise on good starts middle order.

Likewise, for the Kings, captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal continue to be the opening batsmen. Big hitters Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda will be able to step up in the middle order. Shahrukh Khan could come in at No. 6, while all-rounder Chris Jordan can be moved up or down the order for more stability.

However, the last time the two teams were up against each other, Punjab defeated Rajasthan by just four runs and they will hope to do the same once again on Tuesday night.

Ahead of today's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played on Tuesday, September 21 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

How do I watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Line-up:

Punjab Kings predicted starting line-up: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals predicted starting line-up: Liam Livingstone or Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

