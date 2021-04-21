- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 21 03:30 pm IST
Check here PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also check the schedule of the Punjab vs Hyderabad match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings will take on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday.Both Hyderabad and Punjab have lost their previous match and will look to go back to winning when they face each other on Wednesday.
While Hyderabad were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous match, Punjab were humiliated by Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.SRH are placed at the bottom of the IPL table with three losses from three games and would be desperate to get off the mark.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings are placed at the seventh spot with two points under their name from three games.
Hyderabad and Punjab have faced each other 15 times in IPL, with SRH emerging victorious on 11 occasions.
Ahead of the match between PBKS vs SRH; here is everything you need to know:
PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming
The match between PBKS vs SRH is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
PBKS vs SRH Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, April 21 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).
PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – KL Rahul or Jonny Bairstow
Vice-Captain – Mayank, David Warner
Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs SRH MyTeam11 Fantasy Cricket:
Keeper – KL Rahul
Batters – Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Jonny Bairstow
All-Rounders – Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Riley Meredith
PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs:
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
