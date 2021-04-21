- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Check live score and match updates of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Match 14 on News18 Sports. Check Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 1:07 PM IST
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The upcoming Wednesday will witness the tournament’s second doubleheader as the daytime match will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Wednesday, April 21, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both sides are currently the bottom two places in the IPL standings, after playing three games each. PBKS have won one just one game, while SRH is yet to open their account in the tournament.
PBKS vs SRH Weather Forecast
The weather situation in Mumbai will be ideal for an uninterrupted game. The match will continue under clear skies throughout the day and there’s no chance of rain.Clear skies are expected throughout the day and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and around 56 percent humidity during the game.
PBKS vs SRH 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report
The track at Chepauk has favoured spinners and it is expected to be another slow deck on Wednesday. However, the previous afternoon match at the venue had seen Virat Kohli led-RCB smash 204 runs but the surface had become difficult to bat as the game had progressed. We might see similar conditions in Chennai again.
PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (16 matches – PBKS 5 | SRH 11)
The two sides have met 16 times in the IPL, with SRH have won 11 while PBKS have won 5.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
PBKS won by 12 runs
SRH won by 69 runs
SRH won by 45 runs
PBKS won by 6 wickets
SRH won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH Fantasy Tips
Captain: David Warner
Vice-captain: KL Rahul
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
Batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner,Nicholas Pooran
All-rounders: David Hooda, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Jhye Richardson
PBKS vs SRH Probable XIs
Punjab: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh
Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
