PBKS vs SRH Match Highlights: Bairstow Hits Fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings by Nine Wickets

PBKS vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021, Today’s Match Latest Updates: So Sunrisers Hyderabad have finally posted a win in the season after a horror start that saw them losing three straight games. They have put up an all-round show against Punjab Kings to win by nine wickets and will hope this results in a turnaround.

Punjab Kings started with a bang posting a big 200-run total and getting the better of an assault by Sanju Samson before their bowling let them down against the Delhi Capitals. The batting collapsed against the swing of Deepak Chahar against CSK.

PBKS have a few problems to address. Firstly, KL Rahul needs to play the role of the aggressor at the top of the order – like he did with his 91 off 50 deliveries against the Royals. He settled down into anchoring the innings (61 off 51 balls) against the Capitals while Mayank Agarwal was blazing at the other end – almost deliberately as if it is a crime for both the openers to go after the bowling in the powerplay. Here, the PBKS skipper has to learn from the opening pair of the Capitals – both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw went ballistic in the powerplay which set up the chase for their franchise.

SRH have had one of their worst starts in the IPL this season. They should have won their matches against RCB and Mumbai Indians but crumbled under pressure at the death. The team is heavily dependent on their top-order – namely on the trio of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey. They have badly missed the services of Kane Williamson in the middle order.

The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma have not come up with substantial performances or the match-defining cameos in the lower order. They have 7 failures in 9 innings between them in the tournament thus far.

