- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 11 2:30 pm IST
Check here PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 10:33 AM IST
PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks: In the 30th match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Prague Barbarians Vandals will lock horns with the Prague CC Rooks on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and will kick-start at 02:30 pm (IST).
The Barbarians Vandals are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the league, with four victories from their opening six games. They are currently sitting at the second spot in the ECS T10 table with 16 points in their kitty.In their previous match, the Barbarians Vandals hammered the United CC by 23 runs.
On the other hand, Prague CC Rooks are having a horrendous season. So far,the Rooks have played five games and lost all of them and are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.When the Prague CC Rooks will take on the Prague Barbarians Vandals in their next game, they will be desperate for their first win of the season on Tuesday.
Ahead of the match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks; here is everything you need to know:
PBV vs PCR Telecast
Not televised in India
PBV vs PCR Live Streaming
The match between PBV vs PCR is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
PBV vs PCR Match Details
The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).
PBV vs PCR captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Sabawoon Davizi
Vice-Captain: Naveen Padmaraju
PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh
Batsmen: Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahanur Hoque
All-rounders: Naveen Padmaraju, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai
Bowlers: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sagar Madhireddy, Christopher Tebb
PBV vs PCR probable playing XI:
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sagar Madhireddy, Jahanur Hoque, Muralidhara Vandrasi.
Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Christopher Tebb, Jeet Shah, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Gunasekaran, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahangir Wani, Abhishek Pal.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking