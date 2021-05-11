CRICKETNEXT

PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 11 2:30 pm IST

Check here PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague League match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks. Also, check the schedule of the Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks match.

PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks: In the 30th match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Prague, Prague Barbarians Vandals will lock horns with the Prague CC Rooks on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and will kick-start at 02:30 pm (IST).

The Barbarians Vandals are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the league, with four victories from their opening six games. They are currently sitting at the second spot in the ECS T10 table with 16 points in their kitty.In their previous match, the Barbarians Vandals hammered the United CC by 23 runs.

On the other hand, Prague CC Rooks are having a horrendous season. So far,the Rooks have played five games and lost all of them and are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.When the Prague CC Rooks will take on the Prague Barbarians Vandals in their next game, they will be desperate for their first win of the season on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague CC Rooks; here is everything you need to know:

PBV vs PCR Telecast

Not televised in India

PBV vs PCR Live Streaming

The match between PBV vs PCR is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

PBV vs PCR Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The game will start at 02:30 pm (IST).

PBV vs PCR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-Captain: Naveen Padmaraju

PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahanur Hoque

All-rounders: Naveen Padmaraju, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai

Bowlers: Rohit Deshmoyni, Sagar Madhireddy, Christopher Tebb

PBV vs PCR probable playing XI:

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sagar Madhireddy, Jahanur Hoque, Muralidhara Vandrasi.

Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Christopher Tebb, Jeet Shah, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Gunasekaran, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahangir Wani, Abhishek Pal.

