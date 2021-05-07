- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, May 7 12:30 pm PM IST
Check here PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10-Prague Match 17. Also check the schedule of Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 12:11 PM IST
PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 17between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards: In match 17 of the ECS T10-Prague, Prague Barbarians Vandals (PBV) will square off against Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV) at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Friday.
The Vandals are having a great run this season as they sit atop the Group B table. They have emerged victorious in both their matches so far and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this match too. On the other hand, the Vanguards are close behind at second spot in the points table. They too have the same win record but differ on Net Run Rate (NRR). Heading into the game, they will be looking to win this match and capture the top spot.
Temperature will hover around 10 -11 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 61 percent humidity and 43 percent precipitation.
With the tournament progressing, the pitch at Vinor Cricket Ground is favouring the bowlers. Especially the pacers will play a crucial role as the wicket offers a decent amount of pace and bounce. The team winning the toss would most probably will elect to field first.
The ECS T10-Prague PBV vs PSV game is scheduled to start at 12:30pm IST.
PBV vs PSV Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
PBV vs PSV Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST.
PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Sabawoon Davizi
Vice-captain: Arman Bhuiyan
Wicketkeeper: Shobhit Bhatia
Batsmen: Kranthi Venkataswam, Sahil Grover, Arman Bhuiyan, Vyshakh Jagannivasan
All-rounders: Muralidhara Vandrasi, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi
Bowlers: Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Farooq Abdullah
PBV vs PSV Probable XIs
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Divyendra Singh, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Uday Gali, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim
Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Varun Mehta, Dheeraj Thakur
