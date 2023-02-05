PC vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Check Live Streaming Details And Fantasy Cricket Tips For Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants, SA20 2023

This is a match-up of teams with two utterly contrasting seasons at the moment. Pretoria Capitals sit comfortably at the top of the South Africa T20 league table, whereas, Durban Super Giants are placed second from bottom. Both sides will battle it out at the SuperSports Park in Centurion on February 5, Sunday.

The Durban-based club have struggled to get going this season, with spells of inconsistency, spoiling their campaign. The Super Giants sit in a lowly fifth position in the SA T20 league table with three victories and five losses from their nine games so far. Their last game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape had to be abandoned, however, they claimed a stellar five-wicket victory against MI cape Town prior to that.

Durban Super Giants would be hoping to take that winning momentum and use it against their opposition. That is a task easier said than done against a team with the calibre of Pretoria Capitals.

Ahead of the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants, here is all you need to know:

When will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will be played on February 5.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will begin at 9 pm IST on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema website and app.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Will Jacks, Matthew Breetzke

Allrounders: James Neesham, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban Super Giants Predicted Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals probable lineup: Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Clyde Fortuin, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Durban Super Giants probable lineup: Quinton de Kock (c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

Get the latest Cricket News here