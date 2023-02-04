PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Check Live Streaming And Fantasy Cricket Tips For Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2023, February 4

The Pretoria Capitals would be looking to continue their dominant form when they take on MI Cape Town on Saturday. The Pretoria-based club currently top the table with 23 points from seven games. They are comfortably ahead of second-placed, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and would be hoping to put some more distance between the two clubs. Interestingly, the Capitals won their last game against MI Cape Town by a margin of 52 runs.

It has been an entirely different tale for Cape Town who are second last in the South Africa T20 League at the moment. They started the tournament in fine fashion with an eight-wicket victory in their opener. However, they have struggled to put up consistent performances since then, bagging only three victories in eight games. In their last outing, MI Cape Town suffered an excruciating five-wicket defeat at the hands of the bottom-placed Durban Super Giants.

Ahead of the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town, here is all you need to know:

When will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will be played on February 4.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will be played at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Gauteng.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will begin at 9 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town?

The South Africa T20 League match between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema website and app.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

Suggested Playing XI for Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Will Jacks, Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn, Delano Potgieter

All-rounders: James Neesham, Odean Smith, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Predicted Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals probable lineup: Kusal Mendis, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy, Clyde Fortuin, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

MI Cape Town probable lineup: Dewald Brevis, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Tim David, Odean Smith, Delano Potgieter, Wayne Parnell, Rashid Khan, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada

