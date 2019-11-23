Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

347/9 (89.4)

Bangladesh trail by 89 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

580 (157.4)

Pakistan trail by 276 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

394/6 (141.0)

New Zealand lead by 41 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Eliminator 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 November, 2019

1ST INN

Deccan Gladiators *

24/3 (2.2)

Deccan Gladiators
v/s
Qalandars
Qalandars

Toss won by Deccan Gladiators (decided to bat)

PCA Offers Central Contracts to 30 Best Performing Players for 2020-21 Season

The Punjab Cricket Association will be offering central contracts to its 30 top performing domestic players for the 2020-21 season, secretary Puneet Bali said.

The Punjab Cricket Association will be offering central contracts to its 30 top performing domestic players for the 2020-21 season, its secretary Puneet Bali said on Saturday.

The first apex council meeting of the association was held on Saturday at PCA stadium at Mohali under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder Gupta.

Bali initiated the discussions with the remarks that PCA was going to introduce a "game-changing" system for cricketers.

Bali, as per a release, stated that he wanted the PCA to be the pioneer in this process and rolled out the plan for having a central contract system on a yearly basis.

The players will be divided into A B and C categories.

'A' category will have 10 players, who will be paid Rs 8 lakh per annum, while 'B' category will also consist of 10 players and will be paid Rs 6 lakh per annum.

The category 'C will comprise another set of 10 players of under 16 and under 19, who will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000.

The players for these central contracts will be chosen on the basis of performance during the cricket season and a sub-committee has been constituted to make the rules and to chalk out the modalities.

Bali further announced that a state-of-the-art academy will come up at the PCA stadium.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
