PCB Asks Danish Kaneria to Approach ECB for Matters Pertaining to Life Ban
Pakistan Cricket Board was approached by Danish Kaneria on the life ban imposed on him. After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB has responded to the former cricketer. It was with regards to being offered a rehabilitation programme and Kaneria has been asked to approach the ECB as his ban was imposed by the ECB.
