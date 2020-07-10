Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PCB Asks Danish Kaneria to Approach ECB for Matters Pertaining to Life Ban

Pakistan Cricket Board was approached by Danish Kaneria on the life ban imposed on him. After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB has responded to the former cricketer. It was with regards to being offered a rehabilitation programme and Kaneria has been asked to approach the ECB as his ban was imposed by the ECB.

IANS |July 10, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board was approached by Danish Kaneria on the life ban imposed on him. After carefully reviewing and studying the requests, the PCB has responded to the former cricketer. It was with regards to being offered a rehabilitation programme and Kaneria has been asked to approach the ECB as his ban was imposed by the ECB.

The PCB in a release said that the synopsis of the response is:

"You were banned for life by the ECB's Cricket Discipline Commission after it was established that you had ‘knowingly induced or encouraged Mervyn Westfield not to perform on his merits in the Durham match'.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria Knocks PCB's Door, Seeks Permission to Play Domestic Cricket

You subsequently challenged the decision before the Appeal Panel of the Cricket Disciplinary Commission, which was upheld. Then, you appealed before a commercial bench of the High Court in London, which was dismissed. Then, you appealed before the Court of Appeal (Civil Division), which was rejected.

The PCB's rehabilitation programme is offered to players upon conclusion of the respective periods of ineligibility and not for players who are serving life bans.

The life ban was imposed by the ECB and upheld by all ICC Members as per Article 9 of the ICC/PCB Anti-Corruption Code, and the only way it could have been overturned was by way of appeal, an avenue which have already been explored.

Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code, which is applicable in this case, clearly states only the chair of the anti-corruption tribunal, which has imposed a period of ineligibility on a player, had the discretion to permit the player to participate.

As such, you are advised to approach the ECB as per Article 6.8 of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code."

