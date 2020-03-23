Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

PCB Backs Misbah-ul-Haq Despite Islamabad United's PSL Showing

Misbah-ul-Haq has the full backing and support of the cricket authorities despite his recent failure as coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

PTI |March 23, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
PCB Backs Misbah-ul-Haq Despite Islamabad United's PSL Showing

Pakistan's national head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq has the full backing and support of the cricket authorities despite his recent failure as a coach in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Misbah, who was given special permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work as head coach of the Islamabad United, saw his team crash out before the last-four stage for the first time since PSL's launch in 2016.

Islamabad who are two times champions did not make the top four in the points table to crash out with just seven points from 10 matches and many critics and experts have blamed Misbah for the debacle.

But a senior official of the board said that they are still supporting and backing Misbah.

"Since he took over as head coach we have seen steady progress in the national team's performances in Tests and T20 cricket," CEO Wasim Khan told the media.

"We have full confidence in Misbah even now but as is our policy we will sit down and review his one-year performance after the World T20 in Australia in October," Khan said.

"We will do a complete postmortem of his one-year progress and then reach a conclusion."

He also made it clear that the Board was not contemplating appointing any other coach with Misbah.

"We have confidence in him and that is we allowed him to coach the Islamabad franchise as we wanted him to gain some experience as well in this position."

"You must keep in mind while he is coach of the Pakistan team full-time he only joined the Islamabad franchise few days before the PSL. We wanted it to be a learning experience for him as head coach."

Misbah took over as head coach cum chief selector last September after the PCB released foreign coach, Mickey Arthur and his support staff after the World Cup.

In his tenure, Pakistan has won two out of five Tests at home against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but were swamped two-nil in Australia.

Khan said they were aware Misbah would be disappointed with his performance in the PSL but the Board will be asking him if he needed any other support before the tour of Ireland, Holland, England or the Asia Cup and World T20 this year.

"It is up to him what his planning is for the team but definitely I am sure he and the other selectors would take into consideration performance of players in the PSL when they sit down to finalise teams for the Asia Cup and World T20."

Khan admitted at the moment the organisation of the Asia Cup seemed difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Misbah-ul-HaqPakistan cricket teampcbPSL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more