'PCB Calling Him, Asking do you Want to Play isn't Right': Akhtar's Old Video of Slaming Amir Goes Viral

Pakistan’s cricketing set-up is making headlines on a daily basis since the exit of Ramiz Raja. The Najam Sethi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration has been making some stunning decisions and has also given Mohammad Amir a passage to make his international comeback.

Sethi has already addressed the matter publicly, stating that if Amir wishes to return, the board will welcome him with open arms.

“Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty,” Sethi had said during a press conference last week.

The left-arm quick, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), hasn’t spoken anything official about his return. Meanwhile, an old video of former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is doing rounds in which he could be seen lashing out at the PCB and Amir.

“PCB calling Mohammad Amir and asking do you want to play, in my opinion, this is not the right approach,” Akhtar can be heard saying in the video posted on Saad Sports’ YouTube channel.

“We were also dropped in the past, the PCB management was angry with me for almost 12 years, but this doesn’t mean that I should quit. Instead, we should think what are Pakistan’s requirements, this was his mistake.

“He goes and says in interviews that he invested himself in cricket, but he has been punished as well in the past. Well, you did something wrong, hence you were punished. You didn’t do a favour to Pakistan cricket. You had to repay what the country gave you, the country was expecting that from you,” Akhtar further said.

Amir has been pretty vocal about his sour bonding with the board in the past. He has stated of being ‘mentally tortured’ by the older management which forced him to call it quits. Before his retirement, Amir was also removed from the PCB’s central contract list.

