'PCB Can't Take Any Objection as BCCI is The Richest Board': Kaneria on India's Decision of Not Travel to Pakistan

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Pakistan Cricket Board can’t do much about the BCCI’s decision to not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the multi-nation tournament will be shifted from Pakistan to a neutral venue. Shah, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council suggested that it will be the Indian government’s decision on whether the Men in Blue will travel to Pakistan for playing cricket in future.

Shah made the explosive comments after BCCI’s 91st AGM meeting in Mumbai where Roger Binny was named the board president taking over charge from Sourav Ganguly.

The veteran spinner suggested that the BCCI is the richest board in the world and other team’s governing bodies support India as Pakistan can’t do much about it.

“The BCCI could very well do that. The PCB cannot take any objection as BCCI is the richest board in the world and all other boards have to agree with them. England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand, all these boards are with the BCCI as they know there’s nothing without the BCCI,” Kaneria said on his Youtube Channel.

The two teams have not played bilateral series against each other in the past few years due to the political tension between the two countries and they often face each other in ICC events or Asia Cup matches.

Kaneria feels that PCB should not feel bad about India’s decision as they took it due to the political issues between the nations.

“The Indian board is very, very powerful, whereas the Pakistani board is quite weak. They will have to agree with what the BCCI says, and there’s no need to feel bad, because it’s due to the political scenario between the two countries,” he added.



He further suggested that the officials of both teams can arrange a meeting to discuss the matter at a neutral venue.

“Officials from the BCCI and the PCB should arrange a meeting at a neutral venue. They can do that in Dubai in the presence of people from the ICC. Both the boards should build their respective core teams consisting of diplomats,” he said.

