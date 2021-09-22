PCB Charged 27 Lakh for Biriyani Served to Security Officials Hired for New Zealand Cricket Team-Reports

New Zealand’s pull out from Pakistan tour abruptly is not only emotionally taxing on cricketers and fans alike, but it may also take its toll on PCB financially. Each and every security staff that was hired for fool-proof security to Kiwi players were served Biriyani twice in the day which cost PCB 27 Lakh! Yes, you heard that right. The country’s cricket board hired five SPs and over 500 SSPs (police officers) for the security of the Kiwis along with the Pakistan Army in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. PCB now needs to shell out around INRT 27 lakhs just to pay off the food bills of the officers who were in charge of security of the New Zealand team.

The New Zealand cricket pulled out its team from Pakistan after they received some intel of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi stadium.

“The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series. However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour,” NZC said in the statement calling off the tour.

Pakistan Cricket fans, team management, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar were seething with anger after New Zealand opted out from their tour of Pakistan. The Kiwis abandoned their tour on September 17, moments before the first ODI was slated to commence at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. New Zealand Cricket released a statement saying that they have pulled out of the bilateral series owing to ‘security threats.’ Following this, on September 18, the Pakistan Cricket Board arranged a chartered flight and the Black Caps returned to their home. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier said that the safety and security of the cricketers was their priority above everything.

