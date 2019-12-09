Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Announces Stepping Down of Wasim Khan as Cricket Committee Head

At that time Wasim headed the committee which included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now head coach-cum-chief selector, and fast bowling great Wasim Akram.

PTI |December 9, 2019, 8:51 AM IST
PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Announces Stepping Down of Wasim Khan as Cricket Committee Head

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday announced the stepping down of Cricket Committee head Wasim Khan from his post.

Three months back, the Cricket Committee had recommended the sacking of foreign head coach Mickey Arthur and the national team's bowling and batting coaches after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.

At that time Wasim headed the committee which included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now head coach-cum-chief selector, and fast bowling great Wasim Akram.

"At that time Wasim Khan took over as head of the committee as Mohsin Khan had resigned as he himself was interested in some positions within the PCB," Mani said in Lahore.

Mani said a change in the head of the Cricket Committee was necessary since Wasim Khan was a full-time employee of the PCB, a chief executive, so he could have exerted a lot of influence over the panel.

According to the PCB sources, it was decided that it would be best for Wasim to step down as the head while remaining a part of the committee.

An independent chairman for the committee will be appointed, Mani said.

He said all the Board employees were accountable, so it was not right for Wasim to head the Cricket Committee.

Meanwhile, in sweeping changes prompted by the Board's CEO, former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar will not be seeking an extension of his contract when it expires on May 31 next year.

Mudassar joined the PCB as Director Academies on June 1, 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended to another one year.

Mudassar said, "It has been an exciting and satisfying time with PCB as Director Academies. When I had joined from the ICC Academy in Dubai in June 2016, I was clear in my mind that it will be a three-year period, but I extended to another year after being requested and convinced by my colleagues.

"However, it is now time for me to return to the United Kingdom, spend time with my family and explore other opportunities."

