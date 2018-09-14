Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

PCB Chief Expresses Full Confidence in Inzamam Following Nepotism Allegations

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 14, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
PCB Chief Expresses Full Confidence in Inzamam Following Nepotism Allegations

(AFP)

Loading...
PCB chief Ehsan Mani has given Inzamam-ul-Haq his full support and confidence after the current chief selector was accused of nepotism by former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.

Inzamam was caught in a controversy after Qadir had claimed that Inzamam called Basit Ali, the chief selector of the Pakistan Under-19 side, for his son’s inclusion in the junior team.

Inzamam took to Twitter to dispel such suggestions and categorically denied the allegations, saying he would quit his position if he was found guilty.

"I strongly refute this unfounded and malicious claim. For the record, no one from junior selection committee was approached and there is no truth in this. I am taking this matter quite seriously and will be meeting PCB chair for an open enquiry on this matter tomorrow," he had tweeted on Tuesday.



Basit too denied getting any call from Inzamam regarding his son’s selection and called for an investigation. “I would like to request the PCB to take legal action against those who are spreading such rumors,” Basit had said.

In the wake of the drama, Mani met Inzamam, on the latter's request, on Thursday. The PCB chief expressed his disappointment over the speculation about the integrity of two former Test cricketers, and expressed full trust in both of them.

Related Story

Abdul QadirBasit Aliehsan maniinzamam ul haqPakistan Cricket BoardPakistan Under-19pcb
First Published: September 14, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...