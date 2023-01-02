PCB Chief Najam Sethi Under Fire After Comparison Tweet With Ramiz Raza

Pakistan’s cricket has witnessed major upheaval in the last few weeks. Ramiz Raja was ousted as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated a 14-member management committee headed by Najam Sethi to run PCB replacing Raja. This empowered committee will manage the affairs of PCB till the elections for the post are held within the next four months.

Amidst everything going on in Pakistan cricket, Sethi whipped up a storm on social media within days of his appointment as the chairman of the management committee. Sethi shared an infographic that detailed the achievements of PCB under his previous stint as chairman. The infographic further compared his performance with the work done by his predecessors - Ramiz Raja and Ehsan Mani.

Sethi’s post has gone viral on Twitter. Fans slammed Sethi’s tweet as petulant and embarrassing.

Criticising Sethi, a Pakistani fan wrote, “For one of Pakistan’s premier analytical minds to put this out in public and then to reiterate it twice more is such an embarrassing testament to the standard of intellectual merit available in our boomer stables. This is the leadership version of Agha Waqar’s water kit.”

For one of Pakistan’s premier analytical minds to put this out in public and then to reiterate it twice more is such an embarrassing testament to the standard of intellectual merit available in our boomer stables. This is the leadership version of agha Waqar’s water kit. https://t.co/3YfTJemSP8 — Abdul Moiz Jaferii (@Jaferii) January 1, 2023

Another fan tweeted that such leadership had hindered progress in Pakistan.

Oh my god this is so petty man. Nothing has destroyed our country more than these boomers who refuse to grow up https://t.co/Ljfu689xvQ— asad (@asadhm8) January 1, 2023

Another user wondered if Sethi was embarrassed by his tweet.

this man cannot be serious?? why is he acting like a child😭 sir are you not embarrassed https://t.co/7n3QZlHREn— pctstan12 | this user loves meenu 🫶🏻 (@pctstan12) January 1, 2023

Pakistan’s on-field results have not been satisfactory in 2022. Babar Azam and Co were especially poor in Test cricket and didn’t register a single win at home in red-ball cricket. Ramiz Raja was removed after England secured a historic 3-0 sweep over Pakistan after winning the Karachi Test in an emphatic fashion.

Ben Stokes-led England exposed Pakistan at home by adopting an aggressive brand of cricket. Pakistan’s cricket has hit an all-time low and Najam Sethi has been tasked with restoring its pride.

Sethi will have to navigate many minefields and provide competent leadership. There are many calls for the removal of Babar Azam as the skipper of Pakistan. Sethi will also have to resolve the long-pending issues with BCCI if Pakistan is to successfully host the Asia Cup in 2023. It remains to be seen how Sethi will fare on these contentious issues.

