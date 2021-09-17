PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Talks Tough, Says 'NZ Will Hear Us at ICC'; Babar Azam 'Disappointed' With New Zealand

In an unexpected set of developments, the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their white-ball tour of Pakistan over security concerns on Friday just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi. A cloud of uncertainty was looming over the first match after neither team left their hotel on the morning of the game, and spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium. While everyone was trying to figure out the reason behind the delay, the New Zealand cricket board released their statement. “Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the Blackcaps will not continue with the tour," they wrote.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team took to Twitter to express his displeasure over New Zealand’s ‘unilateral move’. He wrote, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!

Meanwhile, the newly appointed PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has promised action against New Zealand.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC," he wrote on Twitter.

Babar Azam’s emotions were echoed by experienced Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and a few other players.

“Pakistan 🇵🇰 is Safe & Proud nation. Postponing series is absolutely Sad news for whole Nation," tweeted Hafeez.

Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world. #PakistanZindabad— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 17, 2021

The security situation in Pakistan is great and satisfactory. Extraordinary security has been provided to the New Zealand team. After complete assurance and satisfaction, Call for this last minute withdrawal of the series by NZ is so sad. Sorry to our cricket fans 😞 #PAKvNZ— Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) September 17, 2021

It is making me more sad thinking about how upset our fans must be after receiving this news. To the world, I want to repeat our country is safe for cricket. To our fans, We the Pakistan team promise we will turn these sad feelings into happy ones In Shaa Allah 💪🏻🇵🇰 Zindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 17, 2021

JASON GILLESPIE BATS FOR NEW ZEALAND

However, former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has come out in support of the New Zealand cricket board, he said it is not right to be critical of their move because they ‘played part to promote’ cricket.

New Zealand Cricket would not have made the decision to end their tour of Pakistan lightly- they have shown time and again that they are willing to do their part to promote and play our great game so I don’t think it’s right to be critical of them. we are all however disappointed for Pakistan cricket, it’s players and supporters. A wonderful cricketing country that has, for a long time, been denied consistent top level cricket. Hopefully the situation in the country improves quickly!

1/2 New Zealand Cricket would not have made the decision to end their tour of Pakistan lightly- they have shown time and again that they are willing to do their part to promote and play our great game so I don’t think it’s right to be critical of them.— Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) September 17, 2021

The New Zealand contingent in Pakistan is now preparing to leave the country.

