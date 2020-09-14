PCB Confirm Misbah-ul-Haq to Stay Chief Selector, Say Shoaib Akhtar Wasn't in Contention

PCB has put to rest rumors surrounding any changes in the selection committee, and have retained Misbah-ul-Haq as its head, along with his coaching role, a report in thenews.com.pk said. Speculation was rife that former pacer Shoaib Akhtar might don the hat of the selector, but that did not happen.

'The News' had asked in its question to PCB chairman Ehsan Mani about the same, and if Akhtar could take over the selector's post. This had emerged from the speculation that the bowler had met CEO Wasim Khan in Islamabad this week.

“These are just rumours and nothing else. We have no plans of making any changes in the selection committee at this point of time. How could we do that? We have yet make evaluation key posts. We have already made it clear that all the key posts would go under thorough evaluation at the completion of a set period. That revive has yet to be conducted, so there is no reason to make any changes in the committee,” a PCB official said.

The official also talked about meeting with Shoaib. “Shoaib had requested for meeting and he was obliged during Mani and Wasim’s stay in Islamabad. There was no other reason for that meeting except that the former Test cricketer wanted to meet the PCB top brass.”

“Iqbal Qasim has recently resigned from the post of cricket committee head and as such the PCB is currently looking for a suitable candidate on the post. At the moment we even did not finalise the name as a new head of the cricket committee,” he said.