PCB COO Subhan Ahmed Steps Down From Position

The Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed has stepped down from his position, after serving the board for nine years in the position, and in many different capacities before.

Cricketnext Staff |November 23, 2019, 9:33 AM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed has stepped down from his position, after serving the board for nine years in the position, and in many different capacities before.

Ahmed, in an official statement said, "After more than twenty-five years with the PCB, it is an appropriate time for me to move on. It has been a wonderful journey and an honour to represent the PCB at international forums as well as to contribute in the PCB's transformation from a semi-professional to a thoroughly professional and one of the best performing organizations of the country.

"I am grateful to all my colleagues and peers for their support and guidance, and the role they played in my development as a professional and the progression from a junior officer to Chief Operating Officer. I will remain a well-wisher of the PCB."

Reacting to the news of Ahmed's departure, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said, "Subhan will reflect on his time at the PCB with a lot of pride as the organisation came out of age during his watch and earned the reputation as one of the most respected cricket bodies in the world. That is his legacy and an inspiration for all those who are or will serve this great institution in the years to come.

"One behalf of the PCB, I thank Subhan for his untiring services and wish him well for the future. The PCB would like to continue to benefit from his experience and we will be discussing a role based on specific projects," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Pakistan Cricket Boardpcbpcb cooSubhan Ahmed

