PCB Decides Against Holding Camp for England Series, Asks Players to Stay Indoors

The PCB has decided against holding a camp for the players before their upcoming tour to England. The board has also advised the players not to train outdoors at the moment in the wake of coronavirus.
The PCB release said: "Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men's team prior to their departure for England.
"The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.
"More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course.
"The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount."
Pakistans most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan has been appointed as the men's national team batting coach for the upcoming tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.
In addition to Younis, the PCB has also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.
The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.
