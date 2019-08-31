Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PCB Implements Use of Kookaburra Balls Across All Domestic Formats

Cricketnext Staff |August 31, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
PCB Implements Use of Kookaburra Balls Across All Domestic Formats

The PCB has decided to use Kookaburra balls in all their domestic competitions for the 2019-20 season. The move has been taken to improve the first-class structure in the country and focus on red-ball cricket, keeping in view the coveted ICC World Test Championship.

Though the Pakistani players use Kookaburra balls in ODIs and home Tests, the move will benefit domestic players, who currently use Dukes balls.

Another major change in the setup will be a revised payment structure, within which the players will receive increased wages. The revision will also involve handing out domestic contracts and monthly retainers to 32 non-PCB centrally contracted players.

The season will commence with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy starting September 14, followed by the One-day Tournament beginning on 24 April 2020.

An ecstatic PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said, “We are delighted to announce that we have achieved the target of reforming our domestic structure. One of the key priorities of this PCB administration is to enhance the quality of cricket, which will in due course also begin to reflect in our on-field performances at the international level.”

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said, “The launch of the new domestic structure perfectly aligns with the World Test Championship, which commenced with the Ashes. Pakistan's opening series is in October and we aspire to feature in the final which will be held at the end of the two-year cycle in 2021.

“The PCB strongly believes in primacy of Test cricket, which is the traditional format of the game and in which we have slipped in our performances. We firmly believe this structure will not only help the PCB raise a team that can play in the 2021 final but [is] also an opportunity to the talented and skilled cricketers to represent Pakistan in the purist format of the game.

“Our scheduling of white-ball cricket will also give us every chance of being successful at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups 2020 and 2021, and will support our preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

ehsan maniKookaburrapcb

