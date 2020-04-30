Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

PCB Legal Advisor Initiates Defamation, Criminal Proceedings Against Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Cricket Board legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi has filed a criminal and defamation suit against former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for his alleged inappropriate comments on his Youtube channel.

IANS |April 30, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
PCB Legal Advisor Initiates Defamation, Criminal Proceedings Against Shoaib Akhtar

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi has filed a criminal and defamation suit against former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for his alleged inappropriate comments on his Youtube channel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board in its statement said that it is disappointed with Akhtar's "poor choice of words" and that Rizvi has initiated the proceedings at his own discretion.

"The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar's poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB's legal department and its legal advisor," said the PCB in its statement.

"The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society.

"The PCB's legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights."

Akhtar was talking about the three-year ban that batsman Umar Akmal recently received. Akhtar mocked Rizvi and questioned his legal experience while stating that he always created problems between the players and the PCB. Akhtar said in the video that the three-year ban received by Akmal was excessive.

pcbShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more