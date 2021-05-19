PCB Must Take Note of Team's Backward Mindset, This Isn't Anyone's Uncle's Team: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the national team’s style of play, saying it is unacceptable and bound to be a failure in the long run. Akhtar criticised the team’s selection strategy, although they’re coming off a series sweep in the T20Is and Tests against Zimbabwe.

“There is no injustice as long as Pakistan is winning. If somebody misses out, then that is ok. There was a series going on so it wasn’t necessary to criticise them during it. We support them so that they can make the right decisions. Now that the series is over, I am shouting my lungs out to say, ‘don’t play this type of cricket’. This is not acceptable. If you keep going this way, you will keep failing,” Akhtar told PTV Sports.

Akhtar singled out Mohammad Rizwan, saying the batsman should adjust to different positions in the batting order.

“You don’t know what you are supposed to do with Rizwan. Rizwan also has to start thinking. This isn’t anyone’s uncle’s team that you can open in each format of the sport. You have to adjust the role given to you by the team. As long as Pakistan is winning, it doesn’t matter who it is or where he is coming from, a player should be performing and performing up to my wishes and according to the new brand of cricket’s requirements. It is as simple as that. If you don’t, then there is the exit, you can leave. Don’t misbehave, just don’t select them,” he said.

Akhtar went on to say the team was carrying a backward mindset.

“I think the PCB must take a notice of the backward mindset being carried by the national team. They are carrying it forward and shouldn’t. They should send a strong message to the management. They should tell them that this is the kind of cricket we want to play.

“This is Test cricket for us and this is the kind of strike rate I require from the captain and the team. They need to identify the talent and their respective roles. Select the right people, those who deserve it. They should demand that.”

