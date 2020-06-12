Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PCB Offers Sri Lanka to Host Asia Cup 2020 Given Covid-19 Situation in Pakistan: Report

The Asia Cup 2020 could be hosted by Sri Lanka, instead of Pakistan, if the tournament actually manages to take place. The PCB has offered the Lankan board to host the tournament looking at the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, according to report in ESPNCricinfo.

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
PCB Offers Sri Lanka to Host Asia Cup 2020 Given Covid-19 Situation in Pakistan: Report

The Asia Cup 2020 could be hosted by Sri Lanka, instead of Pakistan, if the tournament actually manages to take place. The PCB has offered the Lankan board to host the tournament looking at the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, according to report in ESPNCricinfo.

The move is yet to be approved by ACC's executive council, but the nod might come by the end of the month.

Another reason behind the move could be relations between India and Pakistan, where the former might not want to go to travel to the neighboring country.

ALSO READ | Won't Accept Change of Asia Cup Schedule to Accommodate IPL: PCB CEO

The officials present at the ACC meeting were K H Imran, Vice President ACC; Ehsan Mani, Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC); Wasim Khan, Ex-officio, CEO, PCB.

Earlier PCB had said that they will object to any change in the schedule of Asia Cup to accommodate the currently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Our stance is absolutely clear, the Asia Cup is set for September and the only reason it should not take place is continued health safety issues. We will not accept that the Asia Cup is moved to accommodate the IPL," Khan said on GTV News Channel.

"I have heard that there is talk to move the Asia Cup to November-December but for us that is not possible. If you move the Asia Cup you are making way for one member nation and that is not right and it will not have our support," he added.

