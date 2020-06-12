PCB Offers Sri Lanka to Host Asia Cup 2020 Given Covid-19 Situation in Pakistan: Report
The Asia Cup 2020 could be hosted by Sri Lanka, instead of Pakistan, if the tournament actually manages to take place. The PCB has offered the Lankan board to host the tournament looking at the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, according to report in ESPNCricinfo.
